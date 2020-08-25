2020 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

NBC Sports airs daily, start-to-finish coverage of the 107th Tour de France, running two months later than usual due to a coronavirus pandemic-forced postponement.

On TV, NBC, NBCSN and CNBC combine to broadcast all 21 stages of the three-week Grand Tour, which starts in Nice and finishes on Paris’ Champs-Élysées.

NBC Sports Gold and Peacock Premium live stream daily coverage, too, including nearly 20 bonus hours and commercial-free coverage for Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers. More information on exclusive digital offerings is here.

Colombian Egan Bernal of Team Ineos defends his title, a year after becoming the first South American winner and the youngest, at 22, in more than 100 years.

Bernal will not be joined by Ineos teammates and past Tour champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, British veterans left off the eight-man roster.

Instead, the other top contenders include would-be first-time Tour winners Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Nairo Quintana of Colombia. A number of riders are in contention for the podium with last year’s second- and third-place finishers — Thomas and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk — absent this year.

Slovakian Peter Sagan looks to extend his record of seven Tour de France sprinter titles and earn at least one stage victory for a fifth straight year.

Longtime Tour broadcast host Phil Liggett returns, as does analyst Bob Roll. They will call the race remotely from Sky Sports in Great Britain and NBC Sports in Stamford, Conn., respectively. Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre- and post-race studio coverage from Stamford with past Grand Tour riders Christian Vande Velde and Chris Horner.

Former professional cyclist Adam Blythe serves as a reporter on-site in France.

2020 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Note: All live coverage on NBC and NBCSN is also available on NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports app.



Date Time (ET) Stage TV Sat., Aug. 29 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 8 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN 9 p.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN 1 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN Sun., Aug. 30 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7:30 a.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN 12:30 p.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN 1 p.m. Stage 2 Recap NBC Mon., Aug. 31 Midnight Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7:30 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron (LIVE) NBCSN 1 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron NBCSN Tues., Sep. 1 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette (LIVE) NBCSN 3 p.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN 1 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN Wed., Sep. 2 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas (LIVE) NBCSN 4 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN 11:30 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN Thur., Sep. 3 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 6:30 a.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual (LIVE) NBCSN 3 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN 11:30 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN Fri., Sept. 4 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7:30 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur (LIVE) NBCSN 8 p.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN 1 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN Sat., Sep. 5 8 a.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle (LIVE) NBC 9 p.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN Sun., Sep. 6 Midnight Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns (Live) NBCSN 1 p.m. Stage 9 Recap NBC Mon., Sep. 7 12:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns NBCSN Tues., Sep. 8 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré (LIVE) NBCSN 3 p.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN Wed., Sep. 9 Midnight Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7:30 a.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers (LIVE) NBCSN 3 p.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN Thur., Sep. 10 Midnight Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze (LIVE) NBCSN 3 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN 5 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN Fri., Sep. 11 Midnight Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal (LIVE) NBCSN 3 p.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal NBCSN Sat., Sep. 12 8 a.m. Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon (LIVE) CNBC Sun., Sep. 13 Midnight Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon NBCSN 7 a.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier (LIVE) CNBC 8 p.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN Mon.., Sep. 14 Midnight Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN Tues., Sep. 15 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7:30 a.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans (LIVE) NBCSN 3 p.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN Wed., Sep. 16 Midnight Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze (LIVE) NBCSN 3 p.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN Thur., Sep. 17 Midnight Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 6:30 a.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron (LIVE) NBCSN 3 p.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN Fri., Sep. 18 Midnight Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7:30 a.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole (LIVE) NBCSN 4 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN 11 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN Sat., Sep. 19 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 7 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBCSN 4:30 p.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN Sun., Sep. 20 1:30 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN 9 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN 9:30 a.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris (LIVE) NBCSN 8 p.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN Mon., Sep. 21 Midnight Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN

