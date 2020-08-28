2020 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times

A stage-by-stage look at the 2020 Tour de France route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times (all times Eastern) …

Stage 1/Aug. 29: Nice-Nice (97 miles)

Flat

Start: 8:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:58 a.m.

Quick Preview: The Grant Départ returns to France’s mainland for the first time since 2008 for three loops of Nice, including one covered twice. A day for sprinters.

View photos Tour de France Stage 1 Profile More

Stage 2/Aug. 30: Nice-Nice (116 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:20 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 12:08 p.m.

Quick Preview: An early time for the first of eight mountain stages, though the decisive climbs are in the last week of the Tour. Look for a breakaway to bid for the yellow jersey.

View photos Tour de France Stage 2 Profile More

Stage 3/Aug. 31: Nice-Sisteron (123 miles)

Flat

Start: 6:20 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:17 a.m.

Quick Preview: The longest flat stage of the Tour with no climbs greater than category three. Look for the sprinters.

View photos Tour de France Stage 3 Profile More

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule | Favorites, Predictions

Stage 4/Sept. 1: Sisteron-Orcieres-Merlette (100 miles

Hilly

Start: 7:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:31 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first of four summit finishes and a chance for general classification contenders to make an early impression.

View photos Tour de France Stage 4 Profile More

Stage 5/Sept. 2: Gap-Privas (114 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:20 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.

Quick Preview: Gap is a common site for stage finishes, but this year it starts the fifth stage where the profile favors sprinters.



View photos Tour de France Stage 5 Profile More

Stage 6/Sept. 3: Le Teil-Mont Aigoual (119 miles)

Hilly

Start: 6:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de la Lusette, eight miles from the finish, receive time bonuses.

View photos Tour de France Stage 6 Profile More

Story continues