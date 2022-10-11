2022 Thursday Night Football schedule: How to watch

2022 Thursday Night Football schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s time for a new era of Thursday Night Football.

After years of jumping around different networks, TNF has found a new permanent home in 2022: Amazon Prime Video. For the first time, a streaming service has a season-long exclusive broadcasting deal with the NFL. All streams for the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football Games can be found here.

Fifteen TNF games throughout the 2022 season will be streamed on Amazon, with the only exceptions being Week 1’s kickoff game and Week 12’s Thanksgiving games. Legendary announcer Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) will call the games all season long, beginning with a doozy that featured two star quarterbacks.

Here’s the full schedule for Amazon’s debut season of TNF, with all games beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET:

2022 Thursday Night Football Schedule

Week 1

September 8: Buffalo Bills 31, Los Angeles Rams 10

Week 2

September 15: Kansas City Chiefs 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Week 3

September 22: Cleveland Browns 29, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Week 4

September 29: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 15

Week 5

October 6: Indianapolis Colts 12, Denver Broncos 9

Week 6

October 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

Week 6 will be the first that showcases NFC teams on Thursday Night Football. Carson Wentz and the Commanders will trek up to Chicago to battle second-year starter Justin Fields and the Bears in primetime.

Week 7

October 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

Two darkhorse playoff teams will play what is set to be a crucial NFC clash. The New Orleans Saints are looking to get back into that conversation with Jameis Winston as their main guy. Will both of these teams be trending in the right direction at the season's midway point?

Week 8

October 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

Could Week 8 see Tom Brady’s final TNF appearance? The seven-time Super Bowl winner will face the Ravens for the first time since he went from New England to Tampa Bay.

Week 9

November 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

Week 9 pins Eagles wideout A.J. Brown against his old division foe. The former Titans wideout and his new team will head to Houston for the second straight intraconference matchup on Thursday Night Football.

Week 10

November 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

Going back to divisional matchups, the Falcons will visit the Panthers in Week 10. Atlanta has turned to Marcus Mariota at quarterback, while Carolina will trot out a new QB in Baker Mayfield.

Week 11

November 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

The Titans will make a trip to Lambeau Field for the second time in three seasons. The last matchup saw Aaron Rodgers throw four touchdown passes in a blowout victory for the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 16 of 2020.

Week 12 -- Thanksgiving

Here is the full, three-game Thanksgiving day slate on Thursday, November 24:

12:30 p.m.: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (FOX)

4:30 p.m.: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (CBS)

8:20 p.m.: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings (NBC)

Week 13

December 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

The Patriots faced the Bills twice in primetime last season with both games coming in Buffalo. Bill Belichick’s squad won 14-10 on a windy Monday night in Week 13, but Sean McDermott and Co. got the last laugh with a 47-17 thrashing in the wild card round. The Bills will head to Foxboro in 2022 among the top Super Bowl contenders.

Week 14

December 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

In Week 14, the new-look Raiders will challenge the Super Bowl champs in Los Angeles, where the crowd could be largely silver and black. The Davante Adams-Jalen Ramsey matchup will be worth the price of admission.

Week 15

December 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

Trey Lance is in line to make his first TNF start in Week 15 as the 49ers go up against the division rival Seahawks. Seattle will look to play spoiler at home with Geno Smith under center.

Week 16

December 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

The top two picks from the 2021 draft have a chance to square off at the tail end of their sophomore seasons. Trevor Lawrence’s Jags will visit East Rutherford, N.J., looking for a road win against Zach Wilson’s Jets.

Week 17

December 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Amazon Prime

Amazon’s TNF slate wraps up with a fun out-of-conference contest between two 2021 playoff teams. Dallas and Tennessee haven’t played since 2018, when Mariota was under center for the Titans, so there’s not much familiarity between these teams in what should be a solid game.

The NFL did not schedule Thursday games for Week 18.