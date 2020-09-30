2020 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baltimore vs Pittsburgh really needs no introduction as it's the most historic rivalry in the history of football.

The Lions and Texans will meet for the first time since they matched up on Thanksgiving eight years go.

The Redskins and Cowboys are no strangers to each other on this date. When they gather together in Dallas on Thanksgiving, it'll be their 122nd matchup. Ron Rivera and Mike McCarthy are the new faces of this rivalry.

Here's the full Thanksgiving Day schedule:

November 26:

12:30 p.m.: Houston Texans at Detroit Lions, CBS

4:30 p.m.: Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, FOX

8:20 p.m.: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC