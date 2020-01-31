2020 Super Bowl prop bets: Best wagers for 49ers vs. Chiefs showdown

Nothing adds excitement to watching an important sporting event like throwing some money down on a bet or two.

With America's most-significant game just a few days away in Miami, the oddsmakers in Vegas have you covered with a wide array of prop bets to add some thrill to Sunday's showdown between the 49ers and Kanas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

All odds are courtesy of the Caesars Sportsbook.

Jersey number of first touchdown scored: O/U 26.5, Over +110, Under -130

If you think the 49ers will punch in the first touchdown of the game, then you might consider the under, as Emmanuel Sanders (17), Deebo Samuel (19), and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) all have jersey numbers under 26. However, Raheem Mostert (31) and George Kittle (85) have been the two most impactful offensive players for San Francisco this season, and Mostert did find the end zone four times in the Niners' rout of Green Bay in the NFC title game. For Kansas City, Tyreek Hill (10) , MeCole Hardman (17), and Damien Williams (26) all would get you the under, while Travis Kelce (87) would get you on the over.

Will the opening kickoff result in a touchback?: Yes -170, No +150

If the 49ers and Robbie Gould end up being the team lining up to kickoff to start Sunday's game, it might be a sneaky play to take the odds on no. The 49ers ranked 26th among NFL teams in touchback percentage this season, with the team doing so at a 50 percent clip.

Will there be a scoreless quarter? Yes +450, No -600

Although this game features two of the top-five scoring offenses in the NFL, Kansas City has had a scoreless quarter in each of its first two playoff games. But Kyle Shanahan's offense hasn't been kept off the board in any of the eight quarters so far this postseason, so it might just be safer to avoid this one.

Will there be an octopus? Yes +1200, No -3000

For those who don't know what an "octopus" is in terms of football statistics, a player earns an octopus when he scores a touchdown and then also is the player responsible for a subsequent two-point conversion, giving him eight points on the play. Coined by Sports Illustrated's Mitch Golding, there had been 140 instances out of 998 successful two-point conversions of an octopus in the NFL prior to the 2019 NFL season. So check that out at your own peril.

Jimmy Garoppolo total pass completions: O/U 19.5, Over -105, Under -115

In 18 total games including the playoffs, Jimmy Garoppolo has exceeded 19 completions eight times and found himself below 19 10 times. With many expecting Sunday to be a shootout, I'd lean toward the over on this one, despite just eight pass attempts from Garoppolo in the NFC Championship Game victory over the Packers.

Alexander Ovechkin shots on goal on 2/2 vs. Deebo Samuel receptions: Ovechkin SOG -.5 (+110), Deebo receptions +.5 (-130)

Alright, this is getting ridiculous. Ovechkin leads the NHL with 229 shots on goal this season, which works out to 4.58 per game. Samuel had 57 catches in the regular season for San Francisco, which gives him an average of 3.8 catches per game. If you're going to be putting money down on this or any of the other cross-sport prop bets for Sunday, it might be time for an intervention.

Nonetheless, there's no shortage of ways to wager for Sunday's Super Bowl, but the only result that will matter to most is who ends up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium.

2020 Super Bowl prop bets: Best wagers for 49ers vs. Chiefs showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area