After two weeks off, a Super Bowl-starved nation finally can awaken. The misery is over. The circus is coming to a close. It's time for the Big Game to be played.

That's right folks, a new LIV has taken over Miami. The 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV.

It's a battle of contrasting teams. On one side stands Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose right arm almost is cartoon-like with his ability to launch the ball down the field to one of his speedy receivers. And then there's Jimmy Garoppolo, whose right arm is like the lost item from your grandpa's tool box with his unmatched ability to hand the ball off to one of the 49ers' plethora of running backs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mahomes has thrown for over 600 yards passing in two playoff games this season, while Jimmy G barely has cracked 200. In reality, though, San Francisco's signal-caller has come through in the clutch when called upon.

In between all the hoopla on the field will be even more at halftime. Singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the 2020 Pepsi Halftime Show.

Now back to the game. Will Garoppolo silence his doubters and pick apart the Chiefs' defense? Can the 49ers' vaunted D slow down Mahomes and the explosive Kansas City offense? We finally are about to find out.

[RELATED: 49ers ready to show Chiefs how violent, physical they are]

Here's how to watch Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs, both online and on TV. You also can watch 49ers Pregame Live prior to kickoff and 49ers Postgame Live after the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app.

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Online: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





2020 Super Bowl live stream: How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area