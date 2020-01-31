2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything you need to know about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance

Super Bowl LIV will feature an exciting matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. However, that is really only part of what makes the Super Bowl a must-watch game every year. In addition to creative commercials, the Super Bowl also features a larger than life musical performance from some of the industries' biggest names at halftime. The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show will be no different.

This year, the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the headlining artists in Miami. Both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have become world-renowned artists through their Latin-pop type of style and talented dance moves. The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show promises to deliver that sound and flair on one of the biggest stages.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Who is performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIV (54)?

Jennifer Lopez: "J.Lo", as many call her, has been making waves since the 90s when she got her start on television as a dancer. Since then, she's proven to be successful in everything from movies to music. On the big screen she's starred in films such as "Selena" and "Hustlers" and in the music industry hits such as "On the Floor" have earned her acclaim and recognition. Now, she'll bring her Latin pop music to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

Shakira: Similarly, Shakira has found success as a dancer and singer as well. Beginning her music career at 13, songs such as "Hips Don't Lie" and "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa" are hits that one can always plan on hearing during a night out.

How to watch Super Bowl LIV (54) halftime show?

Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be aired on FOX this year. The Super Bowl can also be streamed through FOX or watched through the network's app.

Story continues

When to watch the Super Bowl LIV (54) halftime show?

Kickoff for Super Bowl 54 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, give or take a few minutes. If all goes smoothly in the first half, you can probably plan to see Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take the stage for the Super Bowl 54 halftime show around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE NFL NEWS:

2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything you need to know about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington