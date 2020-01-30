2020 Super Bowl Chiefs vs. 49ers: Date, Time, Location, Live Stream, TV channel, Odds, Halftime performer

For the first time in what seems like an eternity, the Patriots are not representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. Instead, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, a matchup between two of the best teams in the NFL.

As a 2-seed the Chiefs took down the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans en route to their first Super Bowl trip in half a century. Meanwhile, the 49ers blew out both the Vikings and Packers to come out of the NFC.

Redskins fans will watch their former assistant coach Kyle Shanahan lead a dynamic 49ers rushing attack as their head coach. It is Shanahan's first appearance in a Super Bowl, though he has been there before as an offensive coordinator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mahomes is considered the best quarterback in football, coming off two superb seasons in 2018-19. He won the MVP in 2018, and will likely be the favorite to win again in 2020 if he continues his historic pace this postseason.

This is a matchup between two of the NFL's most historic franchises, and it features two of the most deserving teams in football. It should be a Super Bowl for the ages, and it all kicks off Sunday night.

With less than a week to go, here's everything you need to know to prepare for Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2.

Super Bowl LIIV (54) Key Information

When is Super Bowl LIV (54)?

The 2020 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 2.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LIV (54)?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are playing in the 2020 Super Bowl.

Where is Super Bowl LIV (54)?

The 2020 Super Bowl is at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

How can I watch Super Bowl LIV (54)?

The 2020 Super Bowl will be televised by FOX.

How can I stream the Super Bowl?

You can stream Super Bowl 54 via FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App on your smart TV and other devices.

Story continues

Who are the announcers for Super Bowl LIV (54)?

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will do the play-by-play and color commentary, respectively, while Erin Andrews and Chris Myers are the sideline reporters. Mike Pereira will provide analysis on the officiating as well.

Who is performing the Super Bowl LIV (54) halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are teaming up to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Who is singing the 2019 Super Bowl national anthem?

Pop star Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

What are the betting odds for Super Bowl LIV (54)?

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as 1-point favorites in Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, and the line has since moved to Chiefs (-1.5). The over-under for the 2020 Super Bowl is 54.5 after opening at 52.5.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

2020 Super Bowl Chiefs vs. 49ers: Date, Time, Location, Live Stream, TV channel, Odds, Halftime performer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington