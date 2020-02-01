2020 Super Bowl: Bettor drops over $500K on two different 49ers bets

The Super Bowl brings out the crazy in people.

And when those crazy people have money to burn, wild things happen.

The Action Network is keeping track of the biggest bets being placed on Super Bowl LIV, and they got word of two new wagers at the Aria sportsbook in Las Vegas.

According to Darren Rovell, one player dropped two separate bets on the 49ers, totaling $520,000.

The first wager is for $300,000 on the 49ers' moneyline. If San Francisco brings home its sixth Lombardi Trophy, the player will win $315,000.

The second wager, for $220,000, is on the 49ers to cover at +1.5. The player would take home $199,980 if they win that bet.

The Chiefs opened two weeks ago as 1.5-point favorites, and the line hasn't moved much since then.

If you think those two bets were crazy, The Action Network's tally shows five current wagers that were larger than the $300,000 bet.

We already know that the large bet on Super Bowl LIV comes from Houston furniture salesman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who placed a $1 million bet on the 49ers moneyline.

With so little time before the 49ers and Chiefs kick off, you better get your bets in now.

