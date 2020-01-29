Remember way back at the start of the NFL season when Carli Lloyd hit a field goal attempt after an Eagles practice?

If you don't, you can watch here as a refresher.



Well, she makes her return to the field in this Super Bowl commercial for Secret Deodorant alongside Crystal Dunn ... and it is powerful.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Often times, Super Bowl commercials are light-hearted and comedic … but there are also times where they hit a home run in relaying a message that has to be said. This is one of those times.

In a brief moment in the opening frames you can catch a glimpse of the current scoreboard for the game - where you can see the kicker's team is down by just a single point with 3 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. It's now or never.

It wasn't until after their team won the game, where they took their helmets off to celebrate, revealing their true selves. Powerful women.

The crowd went silent at first, initially in shock, but cheers quickly fill the air.

As the commercial winds down, ‘Let's kick inequality' appears on the screen.

Also found in the description of the video on their YouTube page, is this:

More than two-thirds of girls believe that society doesn't encourage women to play sports so we are setting out to change this notion by spotlighting fierce female athletes - specifically two major women's soccer players - in ‘The Secret Kicker,' which is aimed at defying conventional expectations and championing equal opportunities for women.

Well done, Secret Deodorant, well done.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

2020 Super Bowl ad shows Carli Lloyd, a field goal and a strong message originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia



