The Boston Bruins will play in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season.

The Bruins eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes from the first round with a 2-1 win in Wednesday afternoon's Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Boston's opponent for Round 2 has not yet been determined, but it's most likely going to be the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The last time the Bruins played the Lightning in the playoffs was a second-round series in 2018, which Tampa Bay won in five games. The B's eliminated the Lightning in a seven-game Eastern Conference Final in 2011.

Here are the possible scenarios for the Bruins' next opponent. Keep in mind the NHL is re-seeding after each round. There is no set playoff bracket this year.

--The B's will play the Lightning in the second round if the Philadelphia Flyers eliminate the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders eliminate the Washington Capitals. Both the Flyers and Islanders lead their respective series 3-1.

--If the Canadiens come back and eliminate the Flyers, the Bruins would play the winner of the Islanders/Capitals series in the second round.

--If the Capitals come back and eliminate the Islanders, and the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens, the Bruins would play the Flyers in the second round.

The Flyers, Lightning and Capitals would all have "home ice" against the Bruins in the second round. Therefore, these three teams technically would be the home team in Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 and have last line change in those matchups.

2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Potential opponents for Bruins in second round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston