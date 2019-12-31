2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions tee times, viewer's guide

It's time for PGA Tour golf again! Now that the holidays are (almost) over, 34 golfers will tee it up at the winners’ only event at the re-imagined Kapalua Resort. Fifteen first-time winners will make their debut including Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff. They will be joined by previous Sentry TOC champions Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, and returning champ Xander Schauffele.

In 2019, Schauffele tied the course record with a Sunday 11-under 62 to beat Gary Woodland by one shot. The last three winners of the Sentry Tournament of Champions eventually finished in the top five of the FedEx Cup standings the year they won the event.

Five golfers eligible to compete in the event are not in the field: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

The course, one of the first Ben Crenshaw/Bill Coore designs, has gone through major renovations since Schauffele's win last January. This will be the first PGA Tour event at the Kapalua Plantation Course since the changes. The winner will earn $1.34 million from the $6.7 million pursue and will receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

RELATED: The Plantation Course at Kapalua has undergone a 'refinement' that should present a stiffer test

TV Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 6-10 p.m. EDT. NBC will then air the Sentry ToC on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. EDT. Golf Channel will finish Saturday's coverage from 6-8 p.m. EDT. Finally, Golf Channel will show live Sunday coverage from 6-10 p.m.

Thursday Tee Times (all times local)

10 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

10:10 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan

10:20 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Martin Trainer

10:30 a.m. -- Ada.m. Long, Matthew Wolff

10:40 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Graeme McDowell

10:50 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Dylan Frittelli

11 a.m. -- Max Homa, Kevin Na

11:10 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Collin Morikawa

11:20 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, J.B. Holmes

11:30 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Sung Kang

11:40 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, J.T. Poston

11:50 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners

12 noon -- Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler

12:10 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland

12:20 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed

12:30 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Chez Reavie

12:40 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

