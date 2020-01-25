2020 Senior Bowl: Ten risers who Raiders should target in NFL draft

Like 27 other teams, some members of the Raiders have spent the week in Mobile trying to get a feel for a talented crop of NFL draft prospects at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl was vital to the Raiders' draft success last year, and there are a number of participants this year who can help the Raiders fill their litany of holes.

With three days of practice in the books, a handful of prospects stood out from the rest and it's a group the Raiders should have high on their draft board come April.

Here are 10 risers from the week of practice.

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

I've written extensively about Herbert and why I believe he should be the Raiders quarterback of the future if Jon Gruden wishes to move on from Derek Carr.

Herbert has all the physical tools. He's mobile and has a rocket arm, but was inconsistent at Oregon, but showed scouts exactly what they wanted to see in Mobile.

He was accurate and on time in 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s, being named the Practice Player of the Week. NFL scouts have questions about his leadership which he can help put to rest Saturday by commanding the huddle in the game.

Look at the flick of Justin Herbert's wrist. @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/M4vJvF5j3C — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 23, 2020





Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

In a talented group of wide receivers, Jefferson stood at the top of the class.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound receiver is a polished route-runner with good hands and burst off the line.

He made a number of impressive catches and showed good footwork throughout the week.

Nice separation by Van Jefferson pic.twitter.com/5vghKC4iZR — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 21, 2020





Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

He entered the week as a Day 3 guy, but Strowbridge might have moved up to Day 2 with his showing in Mobile.

The North Carolina product showed great quickness and hand usage during drills. He can play inside and outside and could be a nice addition to the Raiders' pass rush rotation.

Strong showing today by UNC's Jason Strowbridge. Beats Kansas' Hakeem Adeniji here.#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/HyKp3osggh — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 21, 2020





K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

I mentioned Hill earlier in the week as a guy the Raiders should target, and he didn't disappoint.

The Ohio State product had a down senior season but he's a good route-runner who creates separation well and has great hands. He'd fit nicely as Gruden looks to "let it fly" more.

#Buckeyes WR KJ Hill put CB Lamar Jackson in a spin cycle on this one.#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/3mjyDHA2kq — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 21, 2020

K.J. Hill creating insane separation



He earned a 72.0+ PFF grade each season at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/hBIqHuq49z



— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 21, 2020





Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

Pride came into the week needing to impress after a subpar final season in South Bend.

The 5-foot-11 cornerback locked down everyone that went against him this week. He has incredible speed and should be a Day 2 pick.

Troy Pride, man. He's been having a great week pic.twitter.com/R98ZYf6PCm — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 23, 2020





Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Have I mentioned this wide receiver class is deep? It's silly.

The Baylor product caught just about everything in his zip code this week. He high-pointed the ball well, was quick out of his breaks and showed impressive catch radius.

Denzel Mims has had a strong week. Just grabbed this one-handed pass from Jordan Love in the end zone at Thursday's Senior Bowl practice. pic.twitter.com/22GfuLekbi — ryan wilson (@ryanwilsonCBS) January 23, 2020

For a team that needs at least three receivers, the Raiders have to be loving this draft.

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Harrison is more of a run-stopping linebacker, but he showed he can cover as well this week.

He was constantly around the ball and made plays like this:

Jordan Love picked off by Malik Harrison. pic.twitter.com/y4lwqtVkoy — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 23, 2020

If the Raiders don't go LB with one of their first-round picks, Harrison is a guy they should grab on Day 2.

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

Yes, I know the Raiders already have Darren Waller, who is a budding star and Foster Moreau was a touchdown magnet during his rookie season.

But in the offensive age of football where the more weapons you have the better, Trautman is an intriguing piece.

He's 6-foot-5 and fit right in with Division I talent despite being from an FCS program, showing great skill as both a receiver and a blocker.

Nice burst at the top of the route by Dayton TE Adam Trautman. Extends away from his body to make an impressive hands catch. pic.twitter.com/wrgrbzd5pb — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 24, 2020





Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

A fringe Day 2 prospect entering the week, Hamilton showed great power and quickness against his peers. He showed some secondary moves and was able to re-establish the line of scrimmage.

For the second straight day, #OhioState DT Davon Hamilton got the best of #Washington OC Nick Harris.



Pure power and drive from Hamilton. And there's nothing Harris can do about it. pic.twitter.com/R4SZynhz8h



— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 24, 2020

Certainly, a guy who could help the Raiders upfront.

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

I've done so much talking about the versatility of Clemson star Isaiah Simmons that it would be negligent for me not to bring up Dugger to close this risers piece.

He was one of the most dominant players on the practice field in Mobile, showing good body control, footwork and play-making ability.

Dugger could have a hybrid LB/S role in the NFL much like Simmons, and would be a big help to a Raiders defense that is lacking play makers.

PICK! Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger makes the interception during one-on-one drills. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/nqbS438EyT — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 22, 2020

