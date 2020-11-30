2020 has seen 35 double-digit comebacks, most ever through 12 weeks

2020 has become the year of many things. For the NFL, it’s currently the year of the comeback.

According to the NFL, 35 games this season have featured a team erasing a deficit of 10 or more points to win.

Two more hapened today, with the Patriots overcoming a 10-point margin to beat the Cardinals, and the Vikings coming back from 21-10 (and 24-13) to beat the Panthers, capped by a late touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins to receiver Chad Beebe.

That’s the most double-digit comebacks through 12 weeks in league history.

Hopefully, we’ll still have five more weeks of regular-season games to add to that total.

