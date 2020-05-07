The 2020 NFL regular season schedule will be released Thursday evening at 5pm on NFL Network, but there's a lot that will come out before then.

The Seahawks will be announcing their schedule via their website at 4:30pm ahead of the television program release, but leaks are likely as the day progresses. So, keep an eye out throughout the day because everything will be determined before NFL Network's unveiling.

Furthermore, we already know who the Seahawks are playing, we just don't know when yet.

Here's the breakdown:

Home (alphabetical)

Away (alphabetical)

The Seahawks will play six games against 2019 playoff teams, giving them the 13th toughest strength of schedule in the NFL.

Seattle was 11-5 last season, 2nd in the NFC West and were 8th yards per game (374.4) and 9th in points per game (25.3) on offense. The Seahawks certainly can improve on defense this season, who were in the bottom half of the league in the same categories allowed to opposing offenses.

Week 1 -- The Seahawks are rumored to be opening the season on the road

Week 1:

4:25 - Seattle Seahawks @ Buffalo Bills (FOX)

— NFL Schedule Leaks 2020 (@nflschedule2020) May 6, 2020

This is not confirmed.

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17

2020 Seattle Seahawks schedule: What we know so far (updates, rumors) originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest