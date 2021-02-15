Was the 2020 season a success for the Ravens?

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2020 season as Super Bowl contenders. After two consecutive seasons making the playoffs and coming off a season in which they earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Baltimore fell short once again, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Was that good enough for the Ravens and should their season be considered a success?

As we look back on the team’s expectations and the end results, the answer is yes. While every team has an ultimate goal to win the Super Bowl, sometimes it doesn’t take a championship to have a successful year in the NFL. Though Baltimore didn’t win a Lombardi Trophy, the season was a smashing success in other ways.

Battle-tested, Baltimore approved

The Ravens finished last season 14-2 and were the talk of the NFL entering the postseason. But for all their regular-season success, Baltimore hadn't really been tested. So, when the Tennessee Titans lined up and bullied them in the playoffs, the Ravens folded. As cornerback Marlon Humphrey noted immediately after the game, Baltimore had choked away their opportunity. However, the 2020 season saw the team grow quite a bit in this area. With a Week 3 drubbing at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens looked as though they hadn't gotten any tougher over the offseason. But with each and every test Baltimore had throughout the season, they grew stronger every time, eventually reversing their fortune and winning those close contests. A Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers had just about everything go wrong. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was a turnover machine, losing two fumbles and throwing two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Yet, the Ravens refused to give up and kept coming back for more, holding a 10-point lead at halftime and reclaiming the lead in the fourth quarter. Baltimore would eventually lose 28-24 but put themselves in a position to win in the final minute. The Ravens would get a shot at revenge against their newest nemesis, the Titans, in Week 11. Despite missing key players like Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell, Baltimore fought valiantly. They took the best Tennessee could give them through three quarters, actually holding an 11-point lead at one point. Though the injuries were just too much for the Ravens to overcome in the end, they took the Titans to overtime, improving upon their Week 8 effort. Week 12 would prove to be even more difficult thanks to an outbreak of COVID-19. Baltimore entered the game missing 15 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including Jackson, wide receiver Willie Snead, tight end Mark Andrews, defensive end Calais Campbell, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon. Despite effectively starting second-stringers nearly across the board, the Ravens managed to fight hard for 60 minutes and nearly dethroned the then-undefeated Steelers. Week 14 is where it all turned around for Baltimore. Needing to win out to have a realistic shot of earning a playoff berth, the hot Cleveland Browns stood in the Ravens' way. Much like the previous three close games had gone, Baltimore let a sizeable lead slip away as injuries impacted the defense. With Jackson leaving the game due to cramps, it looked as though the Ravens were going to once again fall short. But it was perhaps the most magical moment of the season and a major turning point for Baltimore. Down one point with just two minutes remaining, backup quarterback Trace McSorley was hurt after a hard hit. As if written for a movie, Jackson returned from the locker room and jogged onto the field to take control of the offense right then, firing a 44-yard touchdown to wide receiver Marquise Brown to regain the lead. The Browns answered back with a 47-second touchdown drive of their own, tying the game up with little more than a minute remaining. Jackson and the Ravens had grown from their past tests, however, driving into field-goal range where kicker Justin Tucker handled the rest. Baltimore had gone through a gauntlet throughout the season. They had been tested in just about every way possible -- poor play, injuries, a pandemic, and even more injuries. Yet, the Ravens kept hungry and kept improving, eventually overcoming a massive hurdle and gaining more confidence in their own capabilities. All those tests and the confidence Baltimore gained along the way would come in handy in the playoffs. The Ravens managed to answer one of their last remaining question marks, overcoming a 10-point deficit to beat the Titans 20-13 in the wild-card round, picking up the franchise's first playoff win since 2014.

Youth development

For the most part, Baltimore's roster is surprisingly young with an average age of just 26.1 years old after the initial 53-man roster was set, according to Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice. While the Ravens do have some aging veterans with the likes of punter Sam Koch (38), defensive end Calais Campbell (34), and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (33), the bulk of the roster is very young. Let's take a look at the average age of the starting lineups on offense and defense for a better comparison:

Player Age Lamar Jackson 24 J.K. Dobbins 22 Patrick Ricard 26 Mark Andrews 25 Willie Snead 28 Marquise Brown 23 Ronnie Stanley 26 Bradley Bozeman 26 Patrick Mekari 23 Ben Powers 24 Orlando Brown Jr. 24 Average 24.63

Player Age Calais Campbell 34 Brandon Williams 31 Derek Wolfe 30 Yannick Ngakoue 25 Patrick Queen 21 L.J. Fort 31 Matthew Judon 28 Marcus Peters 28 Chuck Clark 25 DeShon Elliott 23 Marlon Humphrey 24 Average 27.27

Of the 22 starters here, 12 were still on their rookie contracts at the beginning of the 2020 season. For this team to have that level of success with that many young players is pretty impressive. That's before we get into the guys that had a major impact but weren't starters. Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen started all 16 games while rookie running back J.K. Dobbins eventually supplanted Mark Ingram for the starting job. For guys like Queen, Dobbins, cornerback Anthony Averett (421 snaps), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (491 snaps), running back Gus Edwards (373 snaps), offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (424 snaps), center Trystan Colon-Castillo (127 snaps), and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (261 snaps); all of those snaps have helped them develop as players and will go a long way to improving their play in subsequent seasons. For those players and several more, the playing time they got in 2020 could lead to even more playing time and even some starting opportunities in 2021. During the offseason, it's easy to get lost in the potential free-agent signings and draft prospects a team can add to improve. But the consistently good teams focus even more time on developing the guys already on the roster, building up the far cheaper players into stars. It's how guys like safety Chuck Clark and outside linebacker Matthew Judon go from late-round picks into impressive starters. And it's definitely how teams like the Ravens are able to stay under the salary cap and yet regularly be Super Bowl contenders. If Baltimore takes home a Lombardi Trophy in the next few years, it'll largely be thanks to these young players that got meaningful playing time now.

Was 2020 a success for the Ravens?

Baltimore didn't quite live up to the expectations put on them in 2020. Some things were in their control and will definitely get special attention this offseason but plenty of other issues can be chalked up to the Football Gods and a lack of luck. But when looking at the bigger picture, and the individual and team growth, the Ravens had a pretty successful 2020 season. They'll enter 2021 with a roster that has plenty of top talent, a depth chart full of experienced young players ready to break out, and a team that has the confidence only the most battle-tested units can have. They've answered plenty of the question marks that have haunted them for the past few years and they're hungry for a championship with the talent to get it done. Considering 31 teams fell short of their ultimate goal, Baltimore looks as primed as any one of them to claim it in 2021. That's all you can ask of any team.

