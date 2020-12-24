2020 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

Chris Estrada
·2 min read

Ryan Blaney

CREW CHIEF: Todd Gordon

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: Ninth in NASCAR Cup Series

WINS: One (Talladega I)

LAPS LED: 668

TOP 5s: 11

TOP 10s: 17

POLES: One (Martinsville I)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Entering 2020, Blaney was one of the biggest names on the NASCAR free agent market. But less than a month into the season, Team Penske signed him to a multi-year extension that will keep him in the fold for the foreseeable future.

Blaney enjoyed two particularly strong runs of performance. His wild overtime win at Talladega Superspeedway capped off an early spring run of six top-five finishes in seven races. And following his first-round exit in the playoffs, Blaney posted five consecutive finishes of seventh or better to close out the year.

Additinoally, while Blaney earned only four stage wins, he still scored the most stage points of any driver in the Cup Series with 346 (series champion Chase Elliott was second in stage points with 310).

WHAT WENT WRONG: Blaney’s hopes for a deep playoff run were derailed immediately in the opener at Darlington Raceway. An improperly mounted ballast was discovered on his car during pre-race inspection, and the subsequent penalty cost him 10 points. He then fell to the bottom of the playoff standings after finishing 24th in the race.

The setbacks were too much to overcome, and Blaney was one of the first four drivers eliminated from the post-season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2021: Considering his hot streak to end 2020, and that teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano both made the Championship 4, Blaney isn’t lacking for motivation as he prepares for 2021. NASCAR America’s Jeff Burton named Blaney as his driver to watch in what’s shaping up to be an intriguing year in the Cup Series.

Read More About NASCAR

Challenged by pandemic, Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation... 2020 Season in Review: Kurt Busch Truck Series: Derek Kraus staying with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

2020 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Latest Stories

  • Katie McCabe claims Dubai beach photograph was taken during business trip

    Arsenal Women will remind Katie McCabe of her responsibilities on social media, after she posted images from a beach in Dubai on Monday, on a trip which Telegraph Sport understands she has claimed was made for ‘business' reasons. McCabe has told the club that her journey to the United Arab Emirates, which came after the introduction of a travel ban for Tier 4 residents in London, was for a business meeting with her agent, sources have told Telegraph Sport. The Republic of Ireland international played for Arsenal on Sunday in their 4-0 win over Everton in the Women’s Super League. In his post-match press conference after that game, Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro stressed the importance of everybody at the club being professional and “following the Government guidelines”, which prohibit travel outside of a tier 4 area except for work. McCabe’s Instagram story on Monday, which appeared to show her on a beach adjacent to Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab, is understood to have disappointed club officials because it did not make clear that the journey had anything to do with work. Players and staff at other London-based clubs have told Telegraph Sport the post was disrespectful to the many foreign WSL players living in Tier 4 areas who have cancelled their pre-planned trips home to see their loved ones at Christmas, because of the restrictions.

  • Tom Brady has A+ response to Tony Dungy ranking him 6th-toughest QB to coach against

    Tony Dungy ranked Tom Brady as the sixth-toughest quarterback he ever had to coach against, and the former Patriots QB had an incredible response.

  • Charles Barkley's Reaction To Kevin Durant's 1-Word Answer Wins NBA's Opening Night

    The TNT commentator milked laughs out of his awkward postgame interview with the Brooklyn Nets star.

  • How 49ers' addition of Josh Rosen might impact Patriots' QB search

    Just two years after being taken 10th in the NFL Draft, Josh Rosen is now onto his third NFL team, but why wasn't it the Patriots? And how could his signing with the Niners impact the Pats? Tom E. Curran takes a closer look.

  • News: Kellen leaving Cowboys for Boise? Elliott’s calf ‘way better’

    Despite the Eagles coming to town and a playoff berth still mathematically possible, some eyes have already turned to next year. Specifically, to the Cowboys coaching staff. One current coordinator is being linked to a job opening at his collegiate ...

  • Kyle Shanahan: It’s exciting Josh Rosen chose to join the 49ers

    The 49ers have been hit particularly hard by injuries this season, but perhaps a silver lining will be getting Josh Rosen. San Francisco signed the 2018 No. 10 overall pick off the Buccaneers’ practice squad this week to serve as C.J. Beathard‘s backup. At this point, it’s unlikely Jimmy Garoppolo will return from his high [more]

  • How ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward fared in his Hornets debut

    Gordon Hayward played his first regular-season game as a Charlotte Hornet on Wednesday night. Here's how the former Celtic performed.

  • NFL WEEK 16: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

    With just two weeks left in the NFL regular season, we're backing the Ravens and Chiefs to both win big over lesser opponents.

  • Scott Brooks explains Russell Westbrook's late defensive blunder vs. Sixers

    Russell Westbrook gambled on defense at a crucial time and it cost the Wizards against the Sixers. Scott Brooks explained what happened a day after.

  • Jalen Hurts channels Nick Saban: I try and stay away from the rat poison

    Back when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a sophomore at Alabama, his head coach Nick Saban famously chastised the media for praising the team. “All that stuff you write about how good we are and all that stuff they hear on ESPN, it’s like poison, you know what I mean? It’s like taking poison — [more]

  • Pelicans vs. Raptors recap: The good, the bad and the Lonzo Ball

    The Pelicans made a second-half comeback to win on the road on opening night.

  • 2020 college football bowl schedule with results, dates, times and TV channels

    A full list of every bowl game at the end of the 2020 college football season.

  • Significant others and golf: What do women think of husbands, boyfriends playing?

    As I went down the line to interview all the golfers, I was expecting lots of eye-rolling and sarcastic laughter in response to my question.

  • Vikings quarterback situation listed as mildly intriguing

    What do you make of the Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation at the moment?

  • Darvish could be moved | FastCast

    The Cubs may be looking to trade ace pitcher Yu Darvish, plus Tommy Kahnle signs with the Dodgers on this edition of FastCast

  • Charles Barkley, NBA on TNT crew mock Kevin Durant after interview

    After the Brooklyn Nets' win on Tuesday, Kevin Durant joined the NBA on TNT crew for an interview. They weren't thrilled with his energy.

  • San Diegans left feeling sad as 'The Murph' comes down

    The biggest piece of San Diego’s sports history is slowly being knocked down and ground to bits. Every day, heavy equipment obliterates more and more of 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley, where Hall of Fame careers were born and most of the city’s biggest sports moments occurred. Dan Fouts guided Air Coryell to takeoff there and Junior Seau stopped ball carriers with bone-rattling tackles.

  • Big Ben is banged up and struggling, but sinking Steelers have bigger problems

    Ben Roethlisberger has looked near the end of his career during Pittsburgh's three-game losing streak. But there are ways to maximize his remaining time that aren't being executed.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 16 expert cheat sheet

    Our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts reveal their most optimal lineups for Week 16.

  • Browns-Jets Preview

    The Cleveland Browns are almost there, on the verge of ending nearly two decades worth of frustration. ''I would say yes, but this team did not listen to it when everybody threw us in the trash,'' Mayfield said. Here's what needs to happen for Cleveland to get in the playoffs: The Browns win for the second straight Sunday at MetLife Stadium after beating the Giants 20-6 last week, and a loss or tie by Baltimore or Miami, or a loss by Indianapolis.