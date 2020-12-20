2020 Season in Review: Justin Haley

CREW CHIEF: Alex Yontz

TEAM: Kaulig Racing

POINTS: Third in Xfinity Series

WINS: Three (Talladega I and II, Daytona II)

LAPS LED: 113

TOP 5s: 10

TOP 10s: 21

POLES: Two (Talladega I, Darlington II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: After suffering a first-round playoff exit last year as a rookie, the 21-year-old Haley rode consistency all the way to the Championship 4 in 2020. It was the first Championship 4 appearance in Kaulig Racing history. His season was highlighted by three consecutive superspeedway wins – a sweep of both races at Talladega, with an August victory at Daytona in between. He became just the third driver in Xfinity Series history to pull off the feat, joining Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Haley steadily improved on the track, but he wasn’t a particularly dominant driver. He only led 113 laps all season, which was dwarfed in particular by his Championship 4 rivals (Chase Briscoe – 1,032, Justin Allgaier – 1,008, champion Austin Cindric – 947). In regards to the title race at Phoenix, Haley had to work with a new pit crew after a member of his regular crew tested positive for COVID-19; he finished eighth, which put him third in the final standings.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2021: As Kaulig Racing expands to three full-time entries, Haley will return to the team’s No. 11 Chevrolet for a third season. He’ll be joined by Jeb Burton, who replaces Cup Series-bound Ross Chastain in the No. 10 entry, and AJ Allmendinger, who goes full-time in the No. 16 entry after running part-time for Kaulig in 2019 and 2020.

