2020 season preview: Richard Childress Racing

Editor’s note: Today’s Richard Childress Racing preview continues NASCAR.com’s countdown of team previews for the NASCAR Cup Series season, ranked in order of best finish in last year’s owner standings.

MORE: Changes to know for the 2020 season

RICHARD CHILDRESS RACING

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: ECR Engines

Drivers: Austin Dillon (No. 3), Tyler Reddick (No. 8)

Crew chiefs: Justin Alexander (No. 3), Randall Burnett (No. 8)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What‘s new: Tyler Reddick makes the move up to the Cup ranks, taking over Daniel Hemric‘s old ride in the Cup Series. Reddick spent last season also with RCR but in the Xfinity Series, where he won the team its 13th championship across all NASCAR ranks. Reddick is bringing his championship-winning team with him to the top series. Hemric, meanwhile, moves back to the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports. Dillon is paired with Alexander, who was paired with the driver of the No. 3 in 2017-18.

Team strength: A fresh face in Tyler Reddick may be exactly what Richard Childress Racing needs in the Cup Series. Both of the team‘s drivers missed the NASCAR Playoffs and finished outside the top 20 in 2019. They were outside the top 10 from 2015-18, too. This puts a lot of pressure on the new rookie, but for the team as a whole, he could be the spark it needs.

The Action Network‘s Best Bet: Tyler Reddick, the two-time defending Xfinity Series champion, is Kyle Larson 2.0. Reddick excels at tracks with high-tire wear that require the use of multiple grooves, especially the high line. Early-season races at Auto Club Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway come to mind as good spots to back Reddick. — PJ Walsh

Racing Insights‘ Number to Know: Four. Austin Dillon (Gander Trucks in 2011, Xfinity Series in 2013) and Tyler Reddick (Xfinity Series in 2018 and 2019) combined have four NASCAR championships. Also, Richard Childress Racing may have failed to win a 2019 Cup Series race, but the team had four poles after having only five total in the prior 11 seasons (2008-18).

Story continues

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Symbicort Chevrolet, stands on the grid during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) | Getty Images

AUSTIN DILLON: No. 3 Chevrolet

2019 stats: Six top 10s, three poles; 16.5 average start, 19.5 average finish

2020 championship odds: 300-1

Fantasy Live picks: Daytona, Auto Club, Darlington, Talladega, Michigan

Outlook: Last year was Austin Dillon‘s first season without a single top-five finish since 2013 when he was a part-time driver. That means it was also the first time since 2016 he closed out a season without a trip to Victory Lane. With that said, Dillon did manage to snag a career-high three poles in 2019, which means the speed is there. Maybe, this season, he is able to right the ship. It helps that Dillon has Justin Alexander back on top his pit box since it was Alexander who helped Dillon win the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 and then 2018 Daytona 500, his only victories in the Cup Series.

TYLER REDDICK: No. 8 Chevrolet

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #2 Tame the Beast Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 16, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

2019 stats: (NCS) a top 10 in two starts; (NXS) champion with six wins, five poles, 24 top fives, 27 top 10s

2020 championship odds: 300-1

Fantasy Live picks: Miami, Kansas, Atlanta, Pocono, Talladega

Outlook: Tyler Reddick enters the Cup Series after back-to-back championships in the Xfinity Series, as already noted and rightfully so. The 2020 Sunoco Rookie of the Year competition is stout, but Reddick‘s name will certainly be in the mix throughout the season. He may even win his first race in the big leagues during his freshman year. Reddick‘s sole top 10 in the Cup Series came at Kansas Speedway last year. It was one of his two starts in a top car for Richard Childress Racing. He also finished 27th due to a crash in the 2019 Daytona 500.

NASCAR.com 2020 team previews schedule

Jan. 20: Teams outside the top 30

Jan. 21: Go Fas Racing

Jan. 22: Front Row Motorsports

Jan. 23: Richard Petty Motorsports

Jan. 24: Germain Racing

Jan. 27: Leavine Family Racing

Jan. 28: Richard Childress Racing

Jan. 29: JTG Daugherty Racing

Jan. 30: Wood Brothers Racing

Jan. 31: Roush Fenway Racing

Feb. 3: Hendrick Motorsports

Feb. 4: Chip Ganassi Racing

Feb. 5: Team Penske

Feb. 6: Stewart-Haas Racing

Feb. 7: Joe Gibbs Racing