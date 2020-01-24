2020 season preview: Germain Racing

Editor‘s note: Today‘s Germain Racing preview continues NASCAR.com‘s countdown of team previews for the NASCAR Cup Series season, ranked in order of best finish in last year‘s owner standings.

GERMAIN RACING

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: ECR

Driver: Ty Dillon

Crew Chief: Matt Borland



What’s new: It appears to be more of the same for Germain Racing and driver Dillon for the 2020 season. Crew chief Matt Borland will be back at the helm for the No. 13 crew, signing a multi-year deal back in 2018. Dillon and GEICO also signed a multi-year contract back in 2017, set to be featured as the primary sponsor for 32 races this year.

Team strength: Superspeedway racing is Germain Racing’s strong suit. Dillon and team are tied with Hendrick Motorsports for the longest active streak of races at Daytona with at least one top-10 finish (three straight races). Dillon earned three top-10 finishes in 2019, coming at both Daytona races and Talladega in the fall.

The Action Network Best Bet: Ty Dillon was sneaky good at the superspeedways in 2019, finishing sixth, 17th, fourth and 10th. In fact, both of those top-six runs came at Daytona, making him a nice target for both driver matchups and top-10 props at the Daytona 500. — PJ Walsh

TY DILLON: NO. 13 CHEVROLET

2019 Stats: One top five, three top 10s; 20.6 average finish with 99.2 percent of laps completed

2020 Championship Odds: 5000-1

Racing Insights Number to Know: Five. Their five best finishes came at Daytona, including a fourth-place finish in July and a sixth there in February.

Fantasy Live Picks: Talladega, Daytona, Phoenix

Outlook: Heading into his fourth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season with Germain Racing, Dillon doesn’t have the stellar finishes, but he does know how to take care of equipment. The 27-year-old driver completed the 2019 season with a goose egg in the DNF column, which is a huge accomplishment for a smaller, one-car team in the field. If Dillon can keep that going, plus get a few more stage wins like he did in Stage 1 at Bristol last spring by edging out Clint Bowyer, the upward trend has all the potential to continue going into 2020.

