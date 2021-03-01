2020 season may have moved Mac Jones ahead of Trey Lance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A year ago, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance was viewed as an elite NFL draft prospect, and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was not. But much has changed in the last year.

North Dakota State played just one game last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Alabama played its season. Lance did not play well in the one and only game of his final year of college, while Jones had an outstanding season, with multiple outlets naming him the best quarterback in college football and Alabama winning the national championship.

Now Jones has ascended to become a first-round prospect, and Lance’s draft stock seems to be falling. Peter King quotes one unnamed NFL coach in today’s Football Morning in America as saying that Lance just hasn’t shown enough to NFL teams.

“He’s a guy we all needed to see more of, for a lot of reasons,” the coach said.

King believes Lance may be picked after Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

2020 season may have moved Mac Jones ahead of Trey Lance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Weis says Mac Jones has the two most important qualities in a QB

    "I don't want to be one of those people telling them how they are dumbasses if they don't."

  • Biden supports the historic Amazon worker union vote in Alabama, and demands 'no anti-union propaganda'

    Biden didn't specifically name Amazon, but reports have suggested Amazon is deploying anti-union tactics at its Bessemer, Alabama warehouse.

  • Khashoggi's fiancee demands 'punishment' for Saudi Crown Prince MBS over dissident's murder

    The fiancee of murdered Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi said it would be a “stain on humanity” if Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was not “punished without delay” over his role in the killing. Hatice Cengiz welcomed the release by the Biden administration last week of a US intelligence report that concluded Prince Mohammed had approved the murder of Washington Post columnist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, but warned it was “not enough”. A Office for the Director of National Intelligence found the prince, known as MBS, had approved the killing, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved - but not the prince himself. The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, rejected the report’s findings. Asked about criticism of Washington for not sanctioning Prince Mohammed directly, President Joe Biden said an announcement would be made on Monday. "It is essential that the crown prince, who ordered the brutal murder of a blameless and innocent person, should be punished without delay," Ms Cengiz, a Turkish academic researcher, said in a statement.

  • Report: 49ers among teams who have called Panthers about Teddy Bridgewater

    So, who might be interested in a quarterback with a bloated contract who struggled in 2020? Apparently, the 49ers for one.

  • Alabama early enrollee spotlight: JC Latham

    Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring. Today we continue the series with Alabama’s top-rated recruit, JC Latham.

  • Chargers OC Joe Lombardi: Justin Herbert’s ability to make big plays is exciting

    One of the biggest draws of the Chargers head coaching vacancy this offseason was the presence of Justin Herbert. But with former Rams defensive coordinator taking the job, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will largely steer Herbert’s development in his second season. With good reason, Lombardi recently told the Chargers’ website that he’s excited about coaching [more]

  • Cowboys 2021 Draft Debate: Safeties Ar’Darius Washington vs Trevon Moehrig

    Mike Crum and Jeff Cavanaugh debate who's the better safety prospect for the Dallas Cowboys between Trevon Moehrig and Ar'darius Washington.

  • Alabama clinches SEC regular-season title with win over Mississippi State

    Alabama basketball clinched the SEC regular-season title with a 64-59 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

  • Yankees' Clarke Schmidt avoids serious injury, hopes to be back throwing in three weeks

    After the Yankees shut down Clarke Schmidt in spring training earlier this week with elbow troubles, the right-hander revealed that he avoided serious injury and expects to be back throwing in about three weeks.

  • A 17-game schedule likely means Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes in 2021

    As the NFL closes in on a new slate of TV deals so that it can officially expand the regular season to 17 games, the formula that will be used to determine each team’s seventeenth game will pay immediate dividends for the league, the networks (or at least one of them), and anyone interested in [more]

  • Latest Lines: Dixie Vodka 400

    Kyle Larson was a good value at the beginning of the week and with 50 points added, he’s even better now. (AP)

  • March Madness amid COVID: How will 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament be different?

    March Madness is back in 2021 after a one-year hiatus, albeit in a slightly altered form because of COVID-19.

  • Dodgers defeat Oakland Athletics in their Cactus League opener

    Veteran left-hander Mike Kickham, a non-roster invite, threw two scoreless innings in the Dodgers' 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

  • Ravens, Lamar Jackson haven’t started negotiating yet

    A report from over the weekend indicated that the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are “far apart” in their negotiations on a second contract for the 2019 MVP. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the two sides aren’t “far apart,” because negotiations haven’t even started. The report specifically says that the “sides” are [more]

  • Report: 49ers called Panthers about Teddy Bridgewater

    49ers General Manager John Lynch said recently that he has no doubt that a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo will be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2021 season, but added that Garoppolo’s injury history means that the team has to have “better options” to back him up than they did last year. One of the options [more]

  • Julius Randle says a winning record is 'expected' in the Knicks' locker room

    Knicks All-Star Julius Randle describes what it means for New York to be over .500, saying it is expected in their locker room.

  • Gillian Anderson Completes ‘The Crown’ Sweep At Golden Globes With Supporting Actress Win

    Gillian Anderson added to The Crown‘s haul at the Golden Globes on Sunday, taking the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role for playing Margaret Thatcher on the Netflix drama. It was Anderson’s second-ever Golden Globe, after winning in 1997 for playing Agent Dana Scully on the seminal sci-fi series The X-Files. […]

  • Tom Brady is still motivated by his pre-draft scouting report

    Earlier today, we pointed out that ESPN’s Dean of Draftniks had Tom Brady as a fifth-round pick and the No. 10 overall quarterback in the 2000 draft. Mel Kiper wasn’t alone, and Brady still derives motivation from the assessment of his skills as he made the leap from Michigan to the NFL. In response to [more]

  • Global bonds rally as Fed rate hike bets ease

    Major sovereign bonds rallied on Monday as markets showed further signs of stabilisation after their worst monthly performance in years. Expectations of economic recovery and rising inflation, particularly related to U.S. fiscal stimulus, have pushed up global benchmark bond yields in February to their biggest monthly rises in years. Many markets had already shown signs of calming on Friday and sentiment held up on Monday, with major sovereign bond yields starting the week lower.

  • NFL could add a Monday night Wild Card game next season

    When the NFL expanded the postseason for the 2020 season, there were three Wild Card games on the first Saturday of the playoffs and three more games on Sunday. That may not be the case for the 2021 season. In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King looks at what the move to a 17-game [more]