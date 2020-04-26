The defense-oriented Seattle Seahawks added a linebacker with the No. 27 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with Jordyn Brooks. Brooks led his team in tackles in three of his seasons at Texas Tech, and will join a group that already has a good core, including Bobby Wagner.

It was widely-known that Seattle needed a pass rusher, so the team used their second pick for just that, picking up Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor. Taylor is a flexible, versatile player, with raw talent that Seattle can mold to fit their defense. Later on in the draft, the Seahawks used their No. 148 pick to grab another defensive end in Syracuse’s Alton Robinson, to give them some flexibility at the position.

After focusing on the defense, Seattle turned to offensive weapons for Russell Wilson, grabbing tight ends Colby Parkinson and Stephen Sullivan, running back DeeJay Dallas, and receiver Freddie Wayne.

Click here for full results from the entire 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 27: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Round 2, pick 48: Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee

Round 3, pick 69: Damien Lewis, G, LSU

Round 4, pick 133: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Round 4, pick 144: DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

Round 5, pick 148: Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse

Round 6, pick 214: Freddie Swain, WR, Florida

Round 7, pick 251: Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

Check out draft results from other teams in the NFC West:

San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft picks

Los Angeles Rams 2020 draft picks

Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft picks

Seahawks draft picks 2020: All of Seattle’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order originally appeared on NBCSports.com