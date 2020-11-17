2020 Saints schedule: Score predictions post-Drew Brees injury

Few injuries can impact an NFL team’s fortunes as badly as a hit at quarterback, the main conduit of the offense. And that’s exactly what the New Orleans Saints are experiencing after Drew Brees was diagnosed with rib and lung injuries on Monday.

But it’s they’ve been here before. Brees missed five games last season after tearing a ligament in his throwing hand, putting Teddy Bridgewater in the driver’s seat. The team rallied around its backup quarterback to win all five of his starts, keeping them in the thick of the playoffs race.

That’s the hope again this year. While Saints coach Sean Payton is taking his time naming his next starter, it’s likely going to be Jameis Winston, who filled in after Brees’ injury on Sunday and signed with the Saints to explicitly mimic Bridgewater’s success.

A seasoned veteran with 70 starts behind him, Winston likely presents New Orleans its best chance at winning games during Brees’ absence. Here’s our updated scores prediction for the seven remaining games, assuming Winston starts the next two or three weeks:

Week 11 vs. 3-6 Atlanta Falcons

So, initially I picked this as a trap game for New Orleans. The Falcons got the jump on the Saints last year, and they’ve won three of their last four games. I started feeling that could be more likely when the 49ers gave the Saints so much trouble, because they attack in similar ways on offense (with a stronger focus on the passing game). But I like the Saints’ chances if Winston is starting. He was successful against the Falcons in his Bucs career, averaging his highest completion percentage against a division rival (65.6%), his best touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio (25 to 9), and the most passing yards per game (277.7). He can open up the Saints offense in ways Brees can’t with his depleted arm strength, which isn’t necessarily the same thing as playing at a higher level (Winston’s accuracy and decision-making leave a lot to be desired). But his body of work against Atlanta and the higher talent level of the Saints’ roster has convinced me to change the pick. The Score: Saints 33, Falcons 25 The Record: 8-2

Week 12 at 3-6 Denver Broncos

This game probably wasn’t going to be a problem for the Saints before Brees got hurt, and it shouldn’t be a problem now. Even if they have to work with a more conservative game plan (which I’m not sure about, given Winston’s ability to hit throws further downfield than Brees), New Orleans should roll right through Denver. If they can’t win here, they probably aren’t the Super Bowl contender we’ve been hyping them up to be. The major difference may be the Saints defense. For whatever reason, they seem to turn up to a higher level when Brees isn’t leading the offense; we saw it last year when Bridgewater took the wheel, and again on Sunday once Winston was in the game. This is a great opportunity for the pass rush to take over a game and bully a banged-up, lesser-talented Broncos offense. The Score: Saints 27, Broncos 15 The Record: 9-2

Week 13 at 3-6 Atlanta Falcons

Maybe Brees is back for this game. Maybe Winston is still running the show. Maybe Taysom Hill is rattling off the play call after too many mistakes and turnovers from Winston. It’s just too soon to say much of anything for certain. But I’ll stick to the premise of Winston remaining the starting quarterback another week. He’s a better option now than Bridgewater was when he took over last year, given his better injury history and extensive starter’s experience (not to mention his more well-rounded acumen as a passer). And Winston’s established success against Atlanta is as true here as it was in the first (projected) meeting, with the defense coming off a strong performance on the road. They should win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium again in back-to-back years, and the rematch probably won’t be as close as the first meeting. The Score: Saints 30, Falcons 21 The Record: 10-2

Week 14 at 3-5-1 Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles may be playing for their season here, and Doug Pederson might be coaching for his job. The situation is that dire after their ugly loss to the New York Giants last week. And it probably won’t matter against a Saints team on a tear, with consecutive road victories behind them already. New Orleans has had Philly’s number in recent years, and this has all the markings of a game in which the Saints should take their foot off the gas late, pummeling their opponent with a lot of power football from Latavius Murray. Maybe that optimism is misplaced, though. This could be a situation where I’m overlooking a vulnerable matchup. But until the Eagles beat a team with a winning record (no, the wounded 2-1 49ers back in Week 3 don’t count), they aren’t any more worrying than other members of the always-overrated NFC East. The Score: Saints 20, Falcons 12 The Record: 11-2

Week 15 vs. 8-1 Kansas City Chiefs

Here’s a clear and obvious danger. The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL, with a fearsome offense, an MVP favorite, and a defense that can answer the call when the game is on their shoulders. That sounds an awful lot like Saints teams of the not-so-distant past. But that’s not where we are these days. Brees should be starting again by this point (Dec. 20, nearly five weeks away). The offense will have had time to resettle after Winston’s stint as a starter, and the defense should be moving with a full head of steam -- and reinforcements, after defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has returned from injured reserve. But all of that may not be enough to keep up with Kansas City, and this feels like a game destined to come down to the final play. In my last predictions, I called this for New Orleans. This time I’ll flip a coin and go with K.C. The Score: Chiefs 35, Saints 33 The Record: 11-3

Week 16 vs. 3-5 Minnesota Vikings

Not much has changed in this projection, really. Mike Zimmer is still an excellent coach and his defenses consistently trouble the Saints offense; Payton never has been able to get an edge on his old co-worker. If Brees is back at the helm (as he should be, barring complications from his injuries), Saints fans should expect another nailbiter. And with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook doing his best to compete with Alvin Kamara’s Offensive Player of the Year candidacy, we’re probably in for a classic. Let’s say the Saints win this time, with the Vikings flying in to town on a short week. The Score: Saints 24, Vikings 23 The Record: 12-3

Week 17 at 3-7 Carolina Panthers

Will either Teddy Bridgewater or Christian McCaffrey finish out the season? Both playmakers are managing injuries right now that could linger on into December. If that’s the case, the well-tuned Saints offense should have good odds of winning in Carolina again after doing so in the 2019 regular season finale. The Panthers have some pieces on offense to remain dangerous if either Bridgewater or McCaffrey is healthy, and their defense has a couple of solid building blocks, but they’re still a year or two away from remaining competitive down the stretch. The Score: Saints 30, Panthers 13 The Record: 13-3