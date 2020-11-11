2020 Saints free agents: Midseason updates on key departures

The hard part of NFL free agency is that you can’t re-sign everyone. That’s something the New Orleans Saints experienced this offseason when veteran players like Teddy Bridgewater, A.J. Klein, and Vonn Bell left for fresh starts in other cities around the league.

But how have those departures performed at the midway point in 2020? Some of them have earned captain status with their new teams, while others are already on the job hunt again. Here’s a quick checkup on the biggest names that left New Orleans:

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: Three years, $63 million with $33 million in guarantees Pro Football Focus grade: 68.9 (25th of 61 quarterbacks) Bridgewater reunited with former Saints assistant coach Joe Brady in Carolina, and they’ve made for a great pairing. Drew Brees’ former protege has posted his highest quarterback rating (73.0) and adjusted net yards per attempt (6.95), as well as a personal-best completion percentage (71.9%). His Panthers are just 3-6 right now, but they’ve competed in every game they’ve played. Bridgewater has done everything he can to take “quarterback” off the list of Panthers draft needs in the spring. If they can find more quality defenders and maybe juice up the offense with another run-after-catch weapon, they’ll be dangerous in the post-Brees NFC South.

SS Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Contract details: Three years, $18 million with $3 million in guarantees Pro Football Focus grade: 59.0 (87th of 155) Bell was elected a team captain after his first training camp with the Bengals, and he’s been an every-down player for them after playing all 532 defensive snaps so far this season. But he hasn’t been as effective a pass rusher (just 1 pressure on 19 blitzes, compared to 11 pressures on 40 blitzes in New Orleans last year) and quarterbacks have begun to pick on him in coverage: he’s been thrown at 21 times in his last four games, allowing 14 completions for 187 yards and three touchdown catches. Maybe he’d be more effective if the Bengals coaching staff sees some turnover in the offseason; they tried to poach Aaron Glenn from the Saints early this year.

Story continues

LB A.J. Klein, Buffalo Bills

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Contract details: Three years, $18 million with $11.3 million in guarantees Pro Football Focus grade: 46.9 (114th of 164) Klein was an unspectacular linebacker in New Orleans, and he’s turned in up-and-down game tape for the Bills. But his recent performance in Buffalo’s upset of the Seattle Seahawks was described as “the game of his life” after he sacked Russell Wilson twice and came away with a game-changing fumble ripped from Wilson’s arms. He played more snaps on special teams (43) than on defense (28) in Weeks 3 to 5 before averaging 54 snaps per game since, often in relief of injured starter Matt Milano. Klein signed with Buffalo to work with Bills coach Sean McDermott again, who was his defensive coordinator when they were both in Carolina years ago.

CB Eli Apple, Carolina Panthers

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Contract details: One year, $3 million with $750,000 in guarantees Pro Football Focus grade: 55.3 (121st of 196) It was a weird free agency period for Apple. At first, he agreed to a solid one-year, $6 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Then those contract talks fell apart, and Apple waited months until signing this Panthers deal. A training camp injury put him out of action, and he didn’t take a single snap on defense until Week 7’s loss to the Saints -- when he allowed all three passes into his coverage to be completed for 32 yards, yielding a passer rating of 111.1. His knee injury flared up again, and the Panthers lost patience, ultimately releasing him after that Saints game. He’s now a free agent again and might be on his way out of the league.