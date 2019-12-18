2020 Pro Bowl snubs: Which Patriots deserved to make AFC roster?

The New England Patriots typically are busy during Pro Bowl week.

But even if they don't care about the game itself, they're still very aware of who makes the Pro Bowl roster -- and who doesn't.

Only three Patriots players were selected to the 2020 AFC Pro Bowl squad: Linebacker Dont'a Hightower, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special teamer Matthew Slater.

That's New England's lowest total since 2008 ... but should it be that low, considering the Patriots are 11-3 and boast the NFL's best defense?

Let's run through the list. Below, in our humble opinion, are the biggest snubs from the AFC Pro Bowl roster at each position. (You can check out the full roster here.)

QUARTERBACK: None

We're not going to lie: The voters got this one right. Tom Brady missed the cut for the first time since 2008, but he simply isn't playing at a Pro Bowl level right now: He ranks ninth among qualified AFC QBs in passer rating (86.5) and 14th in completion percentage (60.1) behind the likes of Joe Flacco and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

RUNNING BACK: Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

Jacobs ranks third in the AFC in rushing (1,150 yards) and was the Raiders' workhorse as a rookie. He should have gotten the nod over Mark Ingram, who benefited from Baltimore Ravens teammate Lamar Jackson opening up holes in the run game.

WIDE RECEIVER: Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

When is Edelman going to get some respect around here? The gritty veteran ranks second among AFC wideouts in receptions and third in receiving yards while playing in an otherwise inept Patriots offense. If we're being honest, both Edelman and Denver's Courtland Sutton are deserving over Tyreek Hill.

TIGHT END: Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

Tough break for Oakland this season. Waller already has topped 1,000 receiving yards in a breakout campaign, well outpacing Pro Bowler Mark Andrews (759 yards). Andrews has eight touchdowns to Waller's three, but Waller has done more for his team than Andrews has for Baltimore.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Joe Thuney, New England Patriots

Quenton Nelson and Marshal Yanda both are deserving, but Thuney is Pro Football Focus' third-highest-rated guard behind those two in 2019. He's been a rock on New England's offensive line and lost out to David DeCastro due to lack of name recognition.

DEFENSIVE LINE: D.J. Reader, Houston Texans

Reader has been a menace in Houston this season, racking up 12 QB hits and six tackles for loss while grading as PFF's fifth-best interior defensive lineman. We understand the Cincinnati Bengals needed a representative, but Readers has been way better than Geno Atkins.

LINEBACKER: Jamie Collins, New England Patriots

This one comes down to Collins and Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, who has an impressive 8.5 sacks and 29 QB hits. But Collins has been a more complete player: He has three interceptions (including one pick-six) and boasts a 40.2 passer rating against, compared to Judon's 92.2.

DEFENSIVE BACK: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots

McCourty ranks second in the NFL in interceptions (five) and captains the most effective secondary in the league. In any case, he's having a better season than Earl Thomas, who is PFF's 18th-ranked safety this season. (McCourty is eighth.)

