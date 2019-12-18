2020 Pro Bowl: Raiders' Rodney Hudson, Trent Brown named to AFC roster

The Raiders offensive line returned to its previous form after a down year in 2018. The front was tough as ever blocking for new running back Josh Jacobs and was solid protecting quarterback Derek Carr.

That unit has been rewarded with individual accolades. Center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Trent Brown were named to the AFC Pro Bowl squad, the league announced on Tuesday night.

This is Hudson's third Pro Bowl selection and Brown's first. The hulking right tackle, who signed a then-record contract for an offensive tackle this past offseason, has been worth the high price tag during his first season in silver and black.

It's possible Brown won't play in the annual event, considering the pectoral injury that has kept him out the past two games.

Left guard Richie Incognito was named a Pro Bowl alternate along with Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller and fullback Alec Ingold.

Pro Bowlers are selected by a combination of votes from fans, coaches and players.

While the league-wide respect from those three factions often comes a year after a breakout season, it's fair to call Waller a legitimate snub. Jacobs' omission probably deserves a similar tag.

Both guys fell victim to the success of the Ravens, who received a record 12 Pro Bowl selections.

Kansas City's Travis Kelce and Baltimore's Mark Andrews were named AFC tight ends. Kelce's a lock, but Waller certainly has a case over Andrews. Waller ranks second in the NFL (behind Kelce) in receiving yards by a tight end. Waller has 242 more yards and 22 more receptions than Andrews, though he has five fewer touchdowns and plays on a team far worse than the Ravens.

Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Cleveland's Nick Chubb were locks at running back, with Baltimore's Mark Ingram as the third back. Jacobs has 187 more yards in one fewer game, with yards per carry and receiving yards virtually the same. Jacobs has two fewer touchdowns.

Ingram's consistency and presence on the NFL's most dynamic offense certainly gives him a leg up.

It seems unlikely, however, that Jacobs would participate either way. He needs roughly six weeks of rest to repair an ailing shoulder. That rehab would conflict with the Pro Bowl, even if he doesn't play again this season.

