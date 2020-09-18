When is the 2020 Preakness Stakes? Start time, TV channel, pole positions

When is the 2020 Preakness Stakes? Start time, pole positions originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Typically, the Preakness Stakes is the middle race of the historic Triple Crown. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, that is not the case in 2020. The 145th Preakness will run as the final race of the three on Saturday, October 3.

There will be no magical Triple Crown winner this year, as Tiz the Law took home the Kentucky Derby title while Authentic won at the Belmont Stakes.

Here's everything you need to know about the Preakness Stakes.

How to watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, October 3.

Post time: TBD

Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

TV channel: NBC (coverage begins at 5:00 p.m.)

Streaming: NBC Sports App (Apple Store / Google Play)

Length of the 2020 Preakness Stakes

Unlikes the Belmont Stakes, which shortened its length for 2020, the Preakness will be the standard 1 3/16 miles.

Poll position order for the 2020 Preakness Stakes

Poll position to be confirmed at a later date.

Betting favorites to win the 2020 Preakness Stakes

Betting odds to be released at a later date.