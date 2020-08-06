2020 PGA Championship live stream: How to watch first round online, on TV

The first major of 2020 finally has arrived as the world's best golfers descend on TPC Harding Park in San Francisco for the 102nd PGA Championship.

The quest for the Wanamaker Trophy initially was scheduled for May, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the PGA Championship back three months.

Brooks Koepka enters as the two-time defending champion, looking to make history as the first player to win three consecutive PGA Championships since Walter Hagen won four in a row from 1924-27. Koepka will tee off at 8: 11 a.m. PT alongside Shane Lowry and Gary Woodland.

Tiger Woods will be making his second appearance since the PGA Tour resumed play after its COVID-19 hiatus. The 15-time major champion will tee off at 8:33 a.m. PT with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

With 95 of the top 100 players in the world vying for a major championship, you won't want to miss a second of the action.

Here's how to watch the 2020 PGA Championship online and on TV.

When: Thursday, August 6, at 7 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN beginning at 1 p.m. PT

Live stream: ESPN + beginning at 7 a.m. PT, Watch ESPN beginning at 1 p.m. PT





