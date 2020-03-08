2020 Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships: Storied USC head coach Dave Salo honored

Pac-12 swimmers and coaches honored USC head coach of 14 years Dave Salo before the final session of the 2020 Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships. Salo announced in January that this season would be his last with the program. Throughout his time with the Trojans, Salo coached numerous Olympians, and in 2015, led the men's team to its first Pac-12 title since 1979, and in 2016, led the women's team to it's first-ever title.

