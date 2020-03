During Wednesday's Pac-12 Tournament first round, Alfonso Plummer set a Pac-12 Tournament and Pac-12 single-game record with 11 made 3-pointers (11 of 16). Plummer broke Klay Thompson's record in the Pac-12 tourney (eight) from 2011. Plummer finished with a career-high 35 points -- the most by a Utah student-athlete in a Pac-12 Tournament game.

