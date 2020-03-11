2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Wayne Tinkle credits son Tres for 'unselfish' play to set up game-winning shot

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson catches up with No. 8 seed Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle after the Beavers defeated 9-seed Utah 71-69 thanks to a three-pointer from Jarod Lucas with 1.8 seconds remaining. Tinkle reveals that Lucas promised to hit the shot after missing a similar one against Arizona State prior to the tournament, and credits his son Tres for an "unselfish" play to set it up. Oregon State will face 1-seed Oregon in the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. PT/ 1 MT Thursday, March 12 on Pac-12 Networks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad