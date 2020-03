No. 8 seed Oregon State's Jarod Lucas and Tres Tinkle break down Lucas' game-winning three-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining against 9-seed Utah, which lifted the Beavers to a 71-69 win. Oregon State will face 1-seed Oregon in the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. PT/ 1 MT Thursday, March 12 on Pac-12 Networks.

