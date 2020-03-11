2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Oregon State erases 14-point deficit, defeats Utah on Jarod Lucas last-second 3-pointer

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam, Earl Watson and Matt Muehlebach highlight Oregon State's wild 71-69 win over Utah on Wednesday during the first game of the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. The Beavers erased a 14-point, second-half deficit and won on Jarod Lucas' clutch 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left. Tres Tinkle had a team-high 19 points for Oregon State, which collects its first win in the Pac-12 tourney since 2018. Utah’s Alfonso Plummer set a Pac-12 Tournament record with 11 made 3-pointers (11-16), including seven in the first half alone.

Scroll to continue with content Ad