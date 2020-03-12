2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: CJ Elleby says Cougs knew it would take a 'great effort' to end tournament drought

Washington State star CJ Elleby joined Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam, Matt Muehlebach, and Earl Watson after scoring 30 points in the Cougs' Pac-12 Tournament win over Colorado. Elleby said his team was well aware of Washington State's Pac-12 Tournament losing streak that dated back to 2009, and that it was going to take a "great effort" to end it. Elleby's 30 points were the most since Klay Thompson scored 43 points in 2011.

