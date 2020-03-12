2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: CJ Elleby's monster night powers Washington State to first Pac-12 Tournament win since 2009

Powered by CJ Elleby’s massive night, Washington State men’s basketball cruised past Colorado on Wednesday 82-68 in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. Elleby nearly matched his career-high with 30 points and added 10 assists to earn a double-double. The sophomore’s 30 points were tied for the second most by a Cougar in Pac-12 Tournament play, behind only Klay Thompson’s 43 points in 2011. The win marked the first for Washington State in the Pac-12 Tournament since 2009 and the first-ever victory for an 11-seed. On the Buff’s side, the loss was Colorado’s first in the opening round of the tournament in program history.

