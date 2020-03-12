2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Cal's Matt Bradley says trust in Mark Fox led to upset over rival Stanford

Cal men's basketball's Matt Bradley stops by the booth to chat with Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam, Matt Muehlebach, and Earl Watson to discuss the Golden Bears' 63-51 victory over Stanford on Wednesday in Las Vegas. The sophomore talks about how the team's trust in head coach Mark Fox allowed for Cal's victory. Bradley also says that Cal football head coach Justin Wilcox has asked if he could play tailback.

