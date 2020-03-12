2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Austin, Bradley put up 18 points each as 10-seed Cal defeats 7-seed Stanford 63-51

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam, Matt Muehlebach and Earl Watson break down the highlights from No. 10 seed Cal men's basketball's 63-51 win over 7-seed Stanford to open the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament. Matt Bradley and Paris Austin each put up 18 points to lead the Bears, who got their first victory in the conference tournament since 2017; the effort also marked the first Pac-12 Tournament win for head coach Mark Fox. Stanford's 51 points is tied for its lowest in a Pac-12 Tournament game and the Card has now gone winless in the tournament in four of the last five years.

