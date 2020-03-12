2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Josh Green says Arizona '100 percent' can contend for Pac-12 Tournament title

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam, Matt Muehlebach and Earl Watson catch up with Arizona men's basketball's Josh Green after the 5-seed Wildcats' 77-70 win over 12-seed Washington. Green discusses how his team prepped for the matchup and says he "100 percent" thinks the Wildcats could make a run at the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament title. Catch their matchup with No. 4 seed USC Thursday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. PT/ 3:30 MT on Pac-12 Networks.

