2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Arizona's Sean Miller lauds conference's depth after win against Washington

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson catches up with Arizona men's basketball head coach Sean Miller after the 5-seed Wildcats defeated 12-seed Washington 77-70. Miller discusses how much "talent" the Pac-12 has from top to bottom, and previews Arizona's gameplan for its matchup with 4-seed USC. Catch the Wildcats and Trojans in the quarternfinals of the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament at 2:30 p.m. PT/ 3:30 MT Thursday, March 12 on Pac-12 Networks.

