2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Four Wildcats in double figures power Arizona over Washington

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam, Matt Muehlebach and Earl Watson recap a game where Josh Green (19), Nico Mannion (14), Dylan Smith (14) and Zeke Nnaji (11) all scored in double figures as No. 5 seed Arizona knocked off No. 12 seed Washington in the first round of the 2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. It was Arizona's first win over Washington in Pac-12 Tournament history, as the Wildcats have now beaten every Pac-12 team at least once in the tournament. Arizona moves on to face No. 4 seed USC on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. MT live on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad