2020 One Shining Moment: We didn’t get the NCAA tournament but this is still good.

We still have ourselves a 2020 One Shining Moment despite the fact that the 2020 NCAA Tournament never happened.

But that didn’t stop Max Goren, a student at N.C. State and the son of a former Winston-Salem TV anchor, from making his own and, in the process, becoming the hero that college basketball twitter needed.

The video was posted on Saturday. By Monday morning, it had been viewed more than 40,000 times on YouTube and had gone viral on twitter, getting more than 850 retweets and 2,300 likes.

All from someone that had fewer than 100 followers at the time.

“I just did it for myself, really,” Goren told The Athletic.

“All of a sudden Seth Davis is tweeting it. I was like, how did he even see it?”

All of the best moments of the season are in there. You see Stephen F. Austin’s miracle game-winner to beat Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Kamar Baldwin’s game-winning shot to beat Villanova in Hinkle Fieldhouse is in there. Josh Speidel’s moving and inspirational senior night basket is in there. And, of course, Markell Johnson’s half-court shot to beat UNCG at the buzzer is in there. Max is an N.C. State student after all.

But perhaps the best part of the video isn’t the video itself.

It’s the backlash?

You see, the next tweet that Goren sent out following the publication of the video was this:

For the record, I don’t hate Duke — Max Goren (@MaxGoren) March 15, 2020





It seems like he found out the hard way that Duke twitter can be just a little bit insane.

So please, go enjoy the only 2020 One Shining Moment that we are going to get this year.

It may not be the real thing, but it is about as close to it as you can get.

