2020 Olympics betting: Spain and Brazil meet for men's soccer gold while Japan aims for bronze

It's time to hand out some men's soccer medals. The bronze medal match is set for the morning hours of Friday, Aug. 6 while the gold medal match takes place the next day. Here's what you need to know to bet on either of the two events at BetMGM.

Mexico vs. Japan

7 a.m. ET, Aug. 6

Mexico (+150)

Japan (+165)

Regulation tie (+230)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

Maybe we’ll get a regulation goal in either of the medal games after 180 minutes of regulation soccer in the semifinals without a single goal. Mexico tied Brazil at 0-0 while Japan lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time. Mexico only scored one penalty kick to Brazil’s four in a shootout that didn’t have much drama. Mexico held the ball for just 33% of the game against Brazil but had four shots on goal to Brazil’s six while Japan had the ball for just 31% of the time against Spain and managed just one shot on goal.

Japan entered that semifinal with five consecutive wins while Mexico was 4-1 in its last five. That loss? A 2-1 defeat to Japan on July 25 in pool play. That may happen again.

Official match pick: Japan +165

Brazil vs. Spain

7:30 a.m. ET, Aug. 7

Brazil (+165)

Spain (+185)

Regulation tie (+195)

Over/under: 1.5 goals

The over/under on this game is so low because of both teams’ inability to score at times this tournament. Three of Brazil’s five games at the Olympics have involved one or fewer regulation goals — the other two games included a combined ten goals — and three of Spain’s five games have featured one or fewer goals. With both teams wanting to keep the ball and play cagey soccer, there may not be too many opportunities here. Marco Asensio scored the winner for Spain on Tuesday morning against Japan while Everton forward Richarlison has been the star for Brazil. We’re going with another tie here and won’t be surprised if the game goes to penalty kicks.

Official match pick: Regulation tie +195

