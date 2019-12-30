2020 offseason coaching, G.M. and front office tracker

Here’s a one stop look at all coaching, G.M. and front office moves, interviews, rumors, etc. for the 2020 cycle.

Atlanta: The Falcons announced head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff would return ahead of Week 17.

Carolina: Fired Ron Rivera with four games left in the regular season. Perry Fewell was the interim head coach and is expected to interview for the job. Interviewed former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. Requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Cleveland: Fired Freddie Kitchens on December 29. Requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Requested permission to interview Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Dallas: Made no move immediately after Week 17. Head coach Jason Garrett meeting with ownership on December 30.

Detroit: Announced head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn would return on December 17.

Jacksonville: Fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin on December 18. The team denied a December 28 report that they decided to fire head coach Doug Marrone.

New York Giants: Fired Pat Shurmur on December 30. Requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Washington: Fired Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start to the season. Set to interview former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on December 30 and believed to have strong interest in hiring him. Fired team president Bruce Allen on December 30. Expanded the role of senior vice president of football operations/general counsel Eric Schaffer.