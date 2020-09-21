2020 NL Cy Young Watch for Jacob deGrom: Yu Darvish's ERA increases again

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is trying to win his third-straight Cy Young award, a feat that hasn't been achieved since Randy Johnson won his third-straight in 2001 (followed by his fourth-straight in 2002).

Here's where things stand with deGrom and his closest competitors for the award...

Jacob deGrom, Mets



Key stats : 2.09 ERA (2.02 FIP), 0.87 WHIP with 80 K's (12.86 per 9) in 56.0 IP (10 starts), 2.3 WAR (FanGraphs).

Last start : Allowed three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out one in 2.0 IP against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 16.

Next start :

TBD as he deals with a right hamstring spasm, though Sept. 21 vs. Rays would be his next turn in the rotation.

Trending : DOWN, seeing his ERA jump over 2.00 and allowing three runs for the first time in 13 starts dating back to last season.









Key stats : 2.22 ERA (2.80 FIP), 1.00 WHIP with 88 K's (10.8 per 9) in 69.0 IP (11 starts), TBD WAR (FanGraphs).

Last start : Allowed four runs for the first start this season. Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, Darvish (99 pitches, 76 strikes) allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings.

Next start : Friday, Sept. 25 against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Trending : DOWN, slightly again, after giving up season-high nine hits for second straight start and seeing his ERA rise once more -- from 1.77 to 2.00 last Tuesday and now 2.22. He did, however, strike nine out and walk one against the high-powered Twins.







Max Fried, Atlanta Braves



Key stats : 1.96 ERA (2.63 FIP), 1.05 WHIP with 50 K's (8.18 per 9) in 55.0 IP (10 starts), 1.8 WAR (FanGraphs).

Last start : Allowed one earned run over 5.0 innings against the Mets on Sept. 18, striking out three hitters in his first start back from the IL.

Next start : Wednesday, Sept. 23 vs. Marlins.

Trending : UP, just slightly, after allowing only one run in his first start back, lowering his ERA to 1.96.









Key stats : 1.71 ERA (2.90 FIP), 0.81 WHIP with 83 K's (12.88 per 9) in 58.0 IP (nine starts), 1.9 WAR (FanGraphs).

Last start : Allowed one run and four hits over 6 1/3 innings of work against the Pirates, striking out 12 and walking two.

Next start : TBD, but on schedule to pitch Saturday against the White Sox.

Trending : UP, having K'd 12 and lowering ERA to 1.71.







Other Contenders



Zach Davies, San Diego Padres: 2.23 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 7.8 K/9 in 48.1 IP (eight starts).

Dinelson Lamet, Padres: 2.24 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 11.7 K/9 in 52.1 IP (nine starts).

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks: 2.29 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 9.8 K/9 in 55.0 IP (nine starts).