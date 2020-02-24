2020 NHL trade deadline winners and losers: Analyzing best, worst moves
The 2020 NHL trade deadline did not disappoint.
There were plenty of fireworks before Monday's 3 p.m. deadline as many of the playoff contenders in each conference made a move(s) to bolster their rosters. We also saw a lot of first-round picks traded over the last few weeks, which shows you just how many teams believe they have a shot to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
So, which teams made the best and worst moves?
Click here for the winners and losers of the NHL trade deadline
2020 NHL trade deadline winners and losers: Analyzing best, worst moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Scroll to continue with content