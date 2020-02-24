The 2020 NHL trade deadline did not disappoint.

There were plenty of fireworks before Monday's 3 p.m. deadline as many of the playoff contenders in each conference made a move(s) to bolster their rosters. We also saw a lot of first-round picks traded over the last few weeks, which shows you just how many teams believe they have a shot to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So, which teams made the best and worst moves?

2020 NHL trade deadline winners and losers: Analyzing best, worst moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston