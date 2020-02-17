2020 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, reports and rumors

The NHL season is about two-thirds complete, which means the NHL Trade Deadline has arrived.

Several teams have already made moves this season, adding pieces for what they hope will be the missing part to a Stanley Cup run.

Both the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders have made trades this week. Should the Washington Capitals, who suddenly have a slim point in the Metro, feel pressure to make a move, too?

Several players, such as Rangers' forward Chris Kreider, Kings' defender Alec Martinez, and Red Wings defender Trevor Daley are on the block. Will each one of them have new homes come Feb. 24?

Here's everything you need to know.

2020 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

Feb. 16 - TRADE - The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired left-winger Blake Coleman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for the prospect Nolan Foote and first-round picks in either the 2020 or 2021 NHL Draft.

Feb. 16 - The Colorado Avalanche have shown interest in Devils winger Blake Coleman, but have not offered a trade, according to Pierre LeBrun.

Feb. 16 - TRADE - The New York Islanders have bolstered their defensive unit, acquiring New Jersey Devils captain Andy Greene in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick and prospect David Quenneville.

Feb. 10 - TRADE - Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker is headed east. The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Zucker for defenseman prospect Calin Addison, forward Alex Galchenyuk and a first-round pick in either the 2020 or 2021 NHL Draft.

Feb. 5 - TRADE - The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired goalie Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings. In return, the Kings receive forward Trevor Moore and third-round picks in both the 2020 and 2021 NHL Draft.

More updates will come as the deadline gets closer.

