2020 NHL trade deadline live: Latest rumors, news and completed deals

The NHL trade deadline has arrived, and even though we've seen plenty of moves made over the last week, there are still many quality players rumored to be available who could be dealt in the coming hours.

The deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET, and the name atop every trade board is New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider. The 28-year-old plays a power forward-style of hockey that's well-suited for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he's also a proven goal scorer. Kreider has scored 24 goals this season, and he's been on fire in February with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 11 games. He has the talent to be the final piece of a contender's championship puzzle.

One team that's been linked to Kreider in trade rumors for several weeks is the Boston Bruins, who are his hometown team. The Bruins made a trade last week with the Anaheim Ducks in which the defending Eastern Conference champions acquired forward Ondrej Kase in exchange for David Backes, prospect Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round draft pick. Since that trade, two of the Bruins' main competitors in the East have made additional moves. The Washington Capitals traded for Montreal Canadiens winger Ilya Kovalchuk, while the Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman Zach Bogosian.

What will the Bruins and other Stanley Cup hopefuls do at the trade deadline? Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news, analysis and completed deals throughout Monday.

7 a.m. ET: The Canadiens made the smart move trading Kovalchuk for a draft pick, but his time in Montreal might not be totally over, as TSN's Pierre LeBrun explains.

The Habs intend to be bidders on Kovalchuk come July 1 if he's free and hasn't re-signed with the Caps. They genuinely loved what he brought to the organization on and off the ice over the past two months. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

If the Rangers and Kreider can't work out a new contract, will New York make a trade or risk losing him for nothing this summer in free agency?

Hopes of a new contract between Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers are fading. Obviously, if the negotiation doesn't shift in the hours ahead, Kreider will remain the top available player on the TSN Tradebait Board leading up to tomorrows deadline. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 23, 2020

