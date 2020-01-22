2020 NHL All-Star Game: Schedule, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, how to watch

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game takes place on Saturday, Jan. 25, following the three-on-three tournament format that was first used in 2016.

For the second year in a row, Washington captain Alex Ovechkin chose to sit out the game, even though he was elected as Metropolitan division captain by the fans. Ovechkin said he wanted to rest his body for the second half of the season.

Also for the second year in a row, some women's hockey stars will play a key role in the All-Star weekend events. The Elite Women's 3-on-3 game will be played on Jan. 24 during the NHL All-Stars Skills Competition and will feature the American All-Stars and Canadian All-Stars battling it out in a 20-minute three-on-three tournament.

This year, even with Ovechkin sitting out All-Star weekend, the Capitals will have three representatives on the Metropolitan roster: forward T.J. Oshie, defenseman John Carlson and goalkeeper Braden Holtby. Though Holtby and Carlson made the team initially, Oshie was selected to his first All-Star appearance as part of the NHL's Last Man In Fan Vote.

Here's how to watch the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, plus information on the teams and the schedule of events:

NHL All-Star Game Schedule

NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m. ET

NHL All-Star Game Tournament: Friday, Jan. 25

Semifinal Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET

Semifinal Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 9:15 p.m. ET

Final Game: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 10:15 p.m. ET

How to Watch the NHL All-Star Game

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

What: 65th Annual NHL All-Star Game

When: Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Stream live on NBCSports

NHL All-Star Captains

Atlantic Division: F David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division: D Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Central Division: F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division: F Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

NHL All-Star Rosters

NHL All-Star Game History

Record (since 2016): Pacific 2, Metro 2, Atlantic 0, Central 0

