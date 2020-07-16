2020 NHL Season Restart: Teams, format, schedule, locations, and odds

Boston Bruins hockey is right around the corner.

After a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the B's and 23 other NHL teams are set to return to action and compete for the 2020 Stanley Cup starting Aug. 1. The road to the Cup will be an unfamiliar one though, as the format for the league's return to play will be a bit different than what we're accustomed to.

So what should we expect when the 2020 NHL season resumes? Here's everything you need to know:

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

When does the NHL season resume?

The NHL will skip the remaining games in the original 2019-20 regular-season schedule and return to play with a tournament that is set to begin Aug .1. The Stanley Cup Qualifiers will include 16 teams playing eight best-of-5 series, and a round-robin among the top four teams in each conference will determine seedings for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What does this mean for the Bruins?

The B's finished the regular season with the NHL's best record (44-14-12) and will begin the restart with an Aug. 2 round-robin matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Where will the NHL season restart take place?

Eastern Conference games will be played at Scotiabank Place in Toronto, and the Western Conference matchups will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Which teams are participating in the season restart?

There will be 24 teams battling it out in Toronto and Edmonton. The only teams to not make the qualifiers are the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings.

Bruins/NHL schedule

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ROUND ROBIN

Sunday, Aug. 2: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins

Monday, Aug. 3: Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers

Saturday, Aug. 8: Bruins vs. Capitals

Sunday, Aug. 9: Flyers vs. Lightning













Story continues

QUALIFYING ROUND

(No. 5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (No. 12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins

Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens

Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*













(No. 6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (No. 11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*











(No. 7) New York Islanders vs. (No. 10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*











(No. 8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (No. 9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs

Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*

*If necessary













WESTERN CONFERENCE

ROUND ROBIN

Sunday, Aug. 2: St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

Monday, Aug. 3: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues













QUALIFYING ROUND

(No. 5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (No. 12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*













(No. 6) Nashville Predators vs. (No. 11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes

Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*











(No. 7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (No. 10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*











(No. 8) Calgary Flames vs. (No. 9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*

*If necessary













Updated odds to win the 2020 Stanley Cup

The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning currently are +650 favorites to win it all in 2020.

Boston Bruins: +650

Tampa Bay Lightning: +650

Colorado Avalanche: +800

Vegas Golden Knights: +800

Washington Capitals: +900

Philadelphia Flyers: +1000

St. Louis Blues: +1100

Dallas Stars: +1500

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1600

Edmonton Oilers: +2300

Toronto Maple Leafs: +2900





















2020 NHL Season Restart: Teams, format, schedule, locations, and odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston