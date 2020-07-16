2020 NHL Season Restart: Teams, format, schedule, locations, and odds
Boston Bruins hockey is right around the corner.
After a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the B's and 23 other NHL teams are set to return to action and compete for the 2020 Stanley Cup starting Aug. 1. The road to the Cup will be an unfamiliar one though, as the format for the league's return to play will be a bit different than what we're accustomed to.
So what should we expect when the 2020 NHL season resumes? Here's everything you need to know:
When does the NHL season resume?
The NHL will skip the remaining games in the original 2019-20 regular-season schedule and return to play with a tournament that is set to begin Aug .1. The Stanley Cup Qualifiers will include 16 teams playing eight best-of-5 series, and a round-robin among the top four teams in each conference will determine seedings for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
What does this mean for the Bruins?
The B's finished the regular season with the NHL's best record (44-14-12) and will begin the restart with an Aug. 2 round-robin matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Where will the NHL season restart take place?
Eastern Conference games will be played at Scotiabank Place in Toronto, and the Western Conference matchups will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Which teams are participating in the season restart?
There will be 24 teams battling it out in Toronto and Edmonton. The only teams to not make the qualifiers are the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings.
Bruins/NHL schedule
EASTERN CONFERENCE
ROUND ROBIN
Sunday, Aug. 2: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins
Monday, Aug. 3: Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers
Saturday, Aug. 8: Bruins vs. Capitals
Sunday, Aug. 9: Flyers vs. Lightning
QUALIFYING ROUND
(No. 5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (No. 12) Montreal Canadiens
Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins
Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens
Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*
(No. 6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (No. 11) New York Rangers
Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers
Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*
(No. 7) New York Islanders vs. (No. 10) Florida Panthers
Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers
Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*
(No. 8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (No. 9) Columbus Blue Jackets
Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs
Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*
*If necessary
WESTERN CONFERENCE
ROUND ROBIN
Sunday, Aug. 2: St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche
Monday, Aug. 3: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars
Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues
Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche
Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues
QUALIFYING ROUND
(No. 5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (No. 12) Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers
Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks
Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*
(No. 6) Nashville Predators vs. (No. 11) Arizona Coyotes
Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes
Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*
(No. 7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (No. 10) Minnesota Wild
Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks
Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild
Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*
Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*
(No. 8) Calgary Flames vs. (No. 9) Winnipeg Jets
Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames
Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets
Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*
Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*
*If necessary
Updated odds to win the 2020 Stanley Cup
The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning currently are +650 favorites to win it all in 2020.
Boston Bruins: +650
Tampa Bay Lightning: +650
Colorado Avalanche: +800
Vegas Golden Knights: +800
Washington Capitals: +900
Philadelphia Flyers: +1000
St. Louis Blues: +1100
Dallas Stars: +1500
Pittsburgh Penguins: +1600
Edmonton Oilers: +2300
Toronto Maple Leafs: +2900
