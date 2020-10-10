2020 NHL free agents: Best available players after initial wave of signings

2020 NHL free agents: Best available players after initial wave originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NHL free agency has been underway for a little more than 24 hours, and plenty of the top players remain unsigned.

The No. 1 ranked defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo, and the No. 1 ranked forward, Taylor Hall, are among the players still available.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was asked Saturday about so many talented players not being signed at this stage of free agency, and he wasn't too surprised.

"I think it’s to be expected in this time," Sweeney said. "I think teams have been in a position where they’ve tried to open up space and potentially get in on these conversations, and I think the players themselves are having the opportunity to explore which teams might put them in the best standings. Whether that is to win right away, or whether that is to re-platform themselves or whether that is to take the best deal they can possibly have.

"And some of those players you’ve mentioned are very unique and high-level players, and they’re probably searching for the right opportunity for them. And then when it comes, they’ll find their landing spot. I think all the other teams are doing the exact same thing. I think we’ll continue to have those conversations, explore other players as you mentioned are highly successful players who can impact your lineup."

Here are the best players remaining at each position (as of Saturday at 7 p.m. ET).

CENTER

Erik Haula

Carl Soderberg

Lucas Wallmark

LEFT WING

Taylor Hall

Mike Hoffman

Mikael Granlund

Anthony Duclair

Dominik Kahun

Matt Martin

RIGHT WING

Evgenii Dadonov

Tyler Toffoli

Corey Perry

Andreas Athanasiou

DEFENSEMAN

Alex Pietrangelo

Sami Vatanen

Zdeno Chara

Travis Hamonic

Erik Gustafsson

GOALTENDER

Ryan Miller

Jimmy Howard

Aaron Dell

Craig Anderson